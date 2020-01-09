UrduPoint.com
LNA's Haftar Never Planned To Meet With GNA's Sarraj In Rome - Envoy For Eastern Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:39 PM

LNA's Haftar Never Planned to Meet With GNA's Sarraj in Rome - Envoy for Eastern Gov't

There were no plans for a meeting between the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and Prime Minister of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj during their visit to Rome on Wednesday, but Haftar did meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Western diplomats, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) There were no plans for a meeting between the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and Prime Minister of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj during their visit to Rome on Wednesday, but Haftar did meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Western diplomats, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, both Sarraj and Haftar were reported to have arrived in Rome to meet with Conte. Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Sarraj returned to Tripoli without meeting with Haftar and the Italian prime minister due to lackluster organization by the Italian side.

"No such plans," Nayed said, when asked if there were indeed any plans for Haftar's meeting with the GNA.

The official accused the GNA of "procrastination and reneging", adding that Sarraj had failed as a dialogue partner. Speaking about Haftar's recent visit to Rome, Nayed said that the LNA commander had met with visiting Western diplomats there.

"Out of respect for Italy, the Head of the LNA accepted an invitation to meet with Italy's Prime Minister and visiting European and American diplomats," Nayed said.

