MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik that the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj had suspended its participation in the UN-sponsored Geneva talks on orders from Turkey and Qatar.

"Sarraj receives orders from Ankara and Doha, and he can do nothing with it. The evidence is [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's statements, in which he stressed the need for the GNA to withdraw from the Geneva talks," Haftar said.

The LNA commander added that Sarraj's GNA was dependent "on militias and terrorist groups" in Libya as well as on Turkey and Qatar.

According to Haftar, the LNA is open to all peace initiatives that could achieve security and stability on Libyan soil and supports actions conducted by the UN Support Mission in Libya and its head Ghassan Salame.

On Wednesday, the GNA suspended intra-Libyan talks on military issues in Geneva in response to LNA's shelling of the port of Tripoli one day prior. Meanwhile, Haftar's armed forces have said they had targeted a weapons and ammunition depot in Tripoli in response to ceasefire violations committed by terrorist groups.