LNA's Haftar Says Ready To Fight Those Who Are Against Political Settlement In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

LNA's Haftar Says Ready to Fight Those Who Are Against Political Settlement in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, says his troops are ready to stand up against those who are hampering the political resolution of the internal conflict in Libya.

Speaking at a Saturday military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, Haftar said that the LNA could start a war again, if there are "obstacles to the international agreement and elections."

The LNA leader said that a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict required the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and the disbandment of armed groups.

For several years, the LNA was engaged in an armed conflict with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), with both sides having accused each other of receiving aid in arms and manpower from abroad.

In February, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge in Libya until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF elected Mohammad Younes Menfi, former GNA ambassador in Greece, as the new head of the Presidency Council.

