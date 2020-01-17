The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said during his talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday that he would sign a deal with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), at the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya if certain conditions are met, a diplomatic source told reporters

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said during his talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday that he would sign a deal with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), at the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya if certain conditions are met, a diplomatic source told reporters.

The UN-led conference on the Libyan crisis settlement is scheduled to be held in the German capital on Sunday. Last Monday, both Haftar and Sarraj participated in talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire deal in Moscow.

However, Haftar left the Russian capital without signing the agreement, explaining that he needed additional time to look into the deal.

"Haftar has said that there are some preconditions that he has previously put forward to sign the agreement," the source said, adding that Haftar did not specify them.

The negotiations between Haftar and Dendias lasted more than an hour and a half. Later on Friday, Haftar is also expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.