CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, has told French President Emanuel Macron that he was ready to sign a peace deal with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), the pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Monday.

A Libyan military source told Sputnik on Monday that Haftar had arrived in Paris on an official visit.

"Haftar informed Macron that he would sign a ceasefire agreement if the government of Fayez Sarraj complied with it," a source in the Macron administration was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Libya is split between two rival factions that have been battling for years for the control of the North African country. Haftar launched an assault on the UN-backed government of national accord last spring in a bid to wrench it out of the capital Tripoli.

The Russian government invited both opposing leaders to Moscow in late January. Sarraj, the head of the Tripoli-based administration, signed up to the ceasefire proposed by Russia and Turkey, while Haftar did not.