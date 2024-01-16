LNG Shipments 'will Be Affected' By Red Sea Attacks: Qatar PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Liquefied natural gas shipments will be affected by tensions in the Red Sea, Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday, warning that military strikes on Yemen risk aggravating the crisis.
"LNG is... as any other merchant shipments. They will be affected by that," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the World Economic Forum in Davos, referring to the increasing exchanges with Yemen's Huthi rebels.
"There are alternative routes, those alternative routes are not more efficient, they're less efficient than the current route," he added.
Rather than use the key route between Asia and European markets, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade, some shipping companies are now taking a major detour around southern Africa.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that at least five LNG vessels operated by Qatar had stopped en route to the Red Sea.
Sheikh Mohammed said the "central issue" of Gaza, where the Israel-Hamas war has been raging since October, must be addressed to calm the situation in the Red Sea.
He added: "(Military intervention) will not bring an end for this, will not contain it. So the contrary, I think will create... a further escalation."
His comments come after US and British forces hit scores of targets across Yemen on Friday following weeks of attacks by the rebels in response to Israel's war with Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory.
Then on Sunday, US forces shot down a Huthi cruise missile targeting an American destroyer, and on Monday a US-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman was hit by another Huthi missile.
The Huthis had been targeting what they deemed Israeli-linked shipping but after Friday's attacks, they declared US and British interests "legitimate targets".
The Qatari premier called the Red Sea crisis "the most dangerous escalation right now because it's not affecting only the region, it's affecting the global trade as well", as fears rise that the war in Gaza could spread.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Roma sack Mourinho, eye former star De Rossi as successor4 minutes ago
-
China economy grew around 5.2% in 2023: Premier4 minutes ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc4 minutes ago
-
Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief24 minutes ago
-
New Plan, live streaming platform launched to elevate Silk Road connections34 minutes ago
-
UK parliament braces for Rwanda migrant law battle54 minutes ago
-
Academia warned to guard 'crown jewels' after British Library hack54 minutes ago
-
New Plan, live streaming platform launched to elevate Silk Road connections1 hour ago
-
Mourinho says 'arrivederci' to Roma after sudden sacking1 hour ago
-
Ukraine orders civilians to leave villages near northeast front1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual investiture ceremony1 hour ago
-
Japan doubles emergency funds after New Year's Day quake1 hour ago