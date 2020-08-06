UrduPoint.com
Loading Nuclear Fuel To First Unit Of Belarusian NPP To Start On Friday - Source

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:50 AM

Loading Nuclear Fuel to First Unit of Belarusian NPP to Start on Friday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The start of loading nuclear fuel to the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) is scheduled for Friday, thus marking the beginning of the unit's launch, a source told Sputnik.

"The ceremony of the start of loading nuclear fuel to the reactor core of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP is going to take place on Friday, August 7," the source said.

The Belarusian NPP is under construction in the town of Astravets in the Grodno region. The plant's general contractor is Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

