UrduPoint.com

Local And Foreign Delegations At Gitex Global Briefed On PCFC Experience

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Local and foreign delegations at Gitex Global briefed on PCFC experience

GITEX – 13 October 2022: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) pavilion at Gitex Global 2022 received foreign delegations, diplomat as well as many public figures, officials and directors of government departments

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 OCT, 2022) GITEX – 13 October 2022: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) pavilion at Gitex Global 2022 received foreign delegations, diplomat as well as many public figures, officials and directors of government departments.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about PCFC’s latest innovations and its experience in boosting the national economy and facilitating trade and investment activities.

In the event, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation discussed further cooperation between Dubai and Canada with H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai.

Deputy French Consul General, Marie Laure Charrier was briefed on PCFC projects including Siyaj Buggy; the advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles to take high-resolution photos and videos.

The pavilion was also visited by H.E. Moon Byung Jun, Korean Consul General, H.E. Aklilu Kebede, and Ethiopian Consul General and delegations from the British and USA consulates in Dubai.

Local senior officials including H.

E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan bin Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, H.E. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and H.E. Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation visited PCFC pavilion.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said Gitex is a global platform for innovation, cooperation and future foresight in modern technology and artificial intelligence sector, which is a great catalyst in providing quality services to customers in government agencies and economic sectors.

He pointed out that this year's edition saw a considerable increase in the number of exhibitors and visitors, representing a strong recovery for the technology sector globally after the covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

USA Police Technology Canada Dubai Vehicles October Citizenship Event From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

3 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.