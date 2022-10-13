Local and foreign delegations at Gitex Global briefed on PCFC experience

GITEX – 13 October 2022: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) pavilion at Gitex Global 2022 received foreign delegations, diplomat as well as many public figures, officials and directors of government departments

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 OCT, 2022) GITEX – 13 October 2022: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) pavilion at Gitex Global 2022 received foreign delegations, diplomat as well as many public figures, officials and directors of government departments.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about PCFC’s latest innovations and its experience in boosting the national economy and facilitating trade and investment activities.

In the event, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation discussed further cooperation between Dubai and Canada with H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai.

Deputy French Consul General, Marie Laure Charrier was briefed on PCFC projects including Siyaj Buggy; the advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles to take high-resolution photos and videos.

The pavilion was also visited by H.E. Moon Byung Jun, Korean Consul General, H.E. Aklilu Kebede, and Ethiopian Consul General and delegations from the British and USA consulates in Dubai.

Local senior officials including H.

E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan bin Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, H.E. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and H.E. Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation visited PCFC pavilion.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said Gitex is a global platform for innovation, cooperation and future foresight in modern technology and artificial intelligence sector, which is a great catalyst in providing quality services to customers in government agencies and economic sectors.

He pointed out that this year's edition saw a considerable increase in the number of exhibitors and visitors, representing a strong recovery for the technology sector globally after the covid-19 pandemic.