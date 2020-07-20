Local Authorities Blame Trump For Escalating Protests in Portland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Oregon authorities have critiqued US President Donald Trump for sending in federal officers into Portland, the largest city in the state, where protests have been ongoing for weeks.

"It's the kind of escalating rhetoric we've seen from Donald Trump and the White House. He sent in the troops despite the fact that the governor, our two U. S. senators, myself as mayor and others saying we don't need them and we don't want them," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday."

Wheeler said that after about five weeks of demonstrations, the protests were starting to calm down in Portland and city authorities believed it would be over by this weekend.

"But what happened instead was the feds stepped in with a very heavy-handed approach, and it blew the lid off the whole thing," Wheeler said, adding that "this is an effort ” a last gasp effort ” by a failed president with sagging polling data, who's trying to look strong for his base."

Trump criticized Portland authorities for a lack of decisive action on Sunday.

"We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, US House of Representatives Democrats co-signed a letter calling for an immediate investigation into reports that federal law enforcement agents have unlawfully arrested protesters in Portland.

"The Attorney General of the United States [William Barr] does not have unfettered authority to direct thousands of federal law enforcement personnel to arrest and detain American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. The Acting Secretary [Chad Wolf] appears to be relying on an ill-conceived executive order meant to protect historic statues and monuments as justification for arresting American citizens in the dead of night," the letter, signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, says, as quoted by CNBC.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged saying that federal officers had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner, pulling some protesters into unmarked vans.

Hundreds of people have been protesting against police brutality and racism in Portland for weeks. On Saturday night, federal officers used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered at the federal courthouse in Portland. A group of demonstrators broke into the Portland Police Association Building on Saturday, setting the building on fire.