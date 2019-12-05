UrduPoint.com
Local Authorities Confirm 8 People Dead In Gas Explosion In Southern Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Local Authorities Confirm 8 People Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Poland

Eight people were killed in a gas explosion at a residence in Poland's southern Silesia province, the governor told reporters on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Eight people were killed in a gas explosion at a residence in Poland's southern Silesia province, the governor told reporters on Thursday.

The blast took place on Wednesday night in the city of Szczyrk. Nine people lived in the house, but one was at work at the time of the explosion.

Earlier reports indicated that six people were killed in the accident.

"Bodies of two children were found," Jaroslaw Wieczorek said, confirming that the death toll had risen to eight.

Dozens of rescuers have already gone through half of the collapsed house. According to preliminary data, the explosion could have been caused by a damaged gas pipeline.

