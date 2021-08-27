- Home
Local Broadcaster Confirms Another Powerful Explosion In Kabul
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Another powerful explosion occurred in Kabul, local broadcaster 1TV reported.
Minutes earlier, journalists on the ground also reported the same explosion near Kabul airport via Twitter.
