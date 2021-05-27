Local Coronavirus Variants With Mutations Like UK Strain Found in Russia - Epidemiologist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Local variants of coronavirus, which have mutations characteristic of the UK and South African strains, are detected in Russia, but it is too early to say that they have any special properties for humans, the head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Kamil Khafizov told Sputnik.

"Recently, we have seen several hundred cases of importing the British strain both to Russia and Moscow, which is quite expected due to its properties. There are also some 'local' Russian versions of the virus, which have mutations in the genome characteristic of the British and South African variants, but it is still premature to say that they really have some special properties for people," Khafizov said.