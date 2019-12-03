UrduPoint.com
Local Councilman Injured In Mine Blast In Afghan Province Of Kandahar - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A provincial council member has been injured in an explosion of a mine in the Afghan province of Kandahar, a source in the security forces told Sputnik.

Fida Mohammad, a member of the Kandahar Provincial Council, was caught in explosion on Monday, at around 7 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT), according to the source.

No one has taken responsibility for the incident so far.

Earlier, another blast occurred in the Seventh Police District of Kandahar City, injuring a police chief and two women.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

