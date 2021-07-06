UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local-focused Social Network Nextdoor To Go Public

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Local-focused social network Nextdoor to go public

The neighborhood-focused social network Nextdoor said Tuesday it would list its shares in a deal that gives it a value of some $4.3 billion

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The neighborhood-focused social network Nextdoor said Tuesday it would list its shares in a deal that gives it a value of some $4.3 billion.

Nextdoor, which operates as a local social network for some 275,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries, said it would become publicly traded in a merger with a Khosla Ventures "special purpose acquisition company" that raises $686 million.

Launched in 2011, Nextdoor allows people in neighborhoods to connect to find dog walkers, babysitters or to share news, and saw a surge in interest during the coronavirus pandemic when people sought out scarce supplies, testing and vaccination locations.

"Nextdoor has been at the forefront of cultivating 'hyperlocal' communities and neighborhoods since its inception, allowing neighbors to create meaningful connections -- both online and offline," said chief executive Sarah Friar.

"Our business strengthens as we scale, benefiting from strong network effects, and we believe the proposed transaction... accelerates the growth potential of our platform.

" California-based Nextdoor claims nearly one in three US households use the platform and operates in other countries including Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Nextdoor touts itself as a "kinder" social network in an age where some people see abusive and hateful content on major platforms, but it too has been fighting inappropriate content and misinformation.

The deal calls for a merger with the Nasdaq-listed Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co., creating a combined company listed under the ticker symbol KIND.

The company was created by Khosla Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by entrepreneur Vinod Khosla, specifically for this acquisition.

New investors will pump in some $270 million to the company, led by T. Rowe price, Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer, Soroban Capital, ARK Invest and ION Asset Management.

This will help fund expansion into new markets and ramp up Nextdoor's advertising platform, according to a statement.

Related Topics

Australia Business Canada France Company Germany Price Spain Italy Sweden Netherlands Denmark Market From Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in annual Dragon Group meeting

49 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s position as a Gl ..

16 minutes ago

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reach ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Rescuers to Remain on Building Collapse Si ..

3 minutes ago

PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal in Dispute W ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.