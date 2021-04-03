UrduPoint.com
Local Governor Condemns Killings Of Soldiers, Police Officer In Recent Attack In Nigeria

Sat 03rd April 2021

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State, Nigeria, has condemned the recent attack which left soldiers and a police officer killed by bandits in a military base in Allawa, Shiroro local government area of Nigeria

The attack took place on March 31 when about 200 gunmen burned down the military base before proceeding into the civilian communities where they killed seven people and kidnapped a few others.� Six soldiers and a policeman were also killed in the attack.

The attack has forced the soldiers to abandon the local communities in the Shiroro and Munya local government areas which are currently under siege by bandits.

"The military have evacuated the corpses of the gallant officers who died in the faceoff with the bandits and have retreated for a while to re-strategize," Governor of Nigeria Abubakar Sani-Bello said.

The governor reassured citizens that they have not been abandoned by the military and told them not to panic. He also added that due to the rise in banditry and abduction in certain areas of the state, the military has had to often re-strategize.

