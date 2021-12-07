Local Investment in Small Farms Can Offset Soaring Food Prices as Hunger Worsens - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Developing countries should invest more in small farms to increase their stock of locally produced, diverse and nutrient-rich foods as surging prices drive hunger around the world, a UN food agency said Tuesday.

"By investing in small-scale farmers and in agriculture, many developing countries can increase local food production while relying less on food imports," the International Fund for Agricultural Development said in a statement.

Prices of staples such as cereals, as well as fruits, vegetables and fish, have risen 5% to 17% around the globe, spurred by climate change, economic shocks, conflicts and more recently by the pandemic.

Millions have been affected, with 3 billions unable to afford healthy diets, IFAD estimated.

Small-scale agriculture, which provides the world with one-third of its food, could help address malnutrition in poorer countries and lift entire communities out of poverty, while giving children better prospects of reaching their full potential, IFAD said.

IFAD's call came ahead of a Tokyo-hosted pledging conference that seeks to end malnutrition globally. One in 10 people are estimated to be living with hunger, or up to 811 million, and one in four children under the age of five is stunted.