Local Missouri Police Chief Killed During George Floyd Riots in St. Louis - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) David Dorn, the police chief of Moline Acres in the US state of Missouri, was killed in St. Louis while defending a shop from looting during the George Floyd riots, Police Commissioner John Hayden has said.

According to the commissioner, 77-year-old Dorn was murdered on Tuesday in St.Louis while trying to prevent a pawnshop from being burglarized. His widow has said that Dorn knew the owner and often checked on the shop when the alarm went off. The shop was one of many businesses that were attacked during the recent civil unrest.

"During a looting process, David Dorn was exercising law-enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning bands," Hayden said during a press conference.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who later died. In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide.