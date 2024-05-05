Local Official Says Israeli Strike Kills 3 In South Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A local official in southern Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a village Sunday killed a couple and their child, the latest deadly incident in the border region.
Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group have exchanged regular cross-border fire since the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas's unprecedented October attack on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza.
Fighting intensified in the past few weeks, with Israel striking deeper into Lebanese territory, while Hezbollah has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on military positions in northern Israel.
"The dad, the mother and their little son were martyred", according to the Mays al-Jabal municipality chief Abdelmoneim Chukair.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said the strike killed "three civilians" and wounded several others.
Hezbollah had on Saturday evening said it fired on military positions in northern Israel.
The Lebanese movement has repeatedly declared that only a ceasefire in Gaza will put an end to its attacks on Israel.
The latest violence came as a Hamas delegation met with mediators in Egypt for talks on a possible truce deal in the Gaza war.
Both the United States and France have made diplomatic efforts to calm tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
In Lebanon, at least 389 people have been killed in nearly seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also more than 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
The toll includes at least 11 Hamas fighters.
Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From World
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician25 minutes ago
-
Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine35 minutes ago
-
Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe1 hour ago
-
Race against time to rescue Brazil flood victims after dozens killed1 hour ago
-
PM expresses condolences on death of Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen1 hour ago
-
Miss Martini aims to bring drag joy to France's Olympic show1 hour ago
-
'Hypnotised' Wilson into second World Snooker final2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores2 hours ago
-
Hamas, Israel, entrench positions at Gaza truce talks2 hours ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil kill 55, force 70,000 from homes2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Shahzad Baig named among TIME's 2024 list of 100 most influential people in healthcare3 hours ago
-
'Revolution' in air as actor stumps for Hungary opposition3 hours ago