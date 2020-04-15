A local police chief and five soldiers were killed in the Sherkhan Bandar Area of the Afghan northeastern Kunduz province in an attack by militants, a security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A local police chief and five soldiers were killed in the Sherkhan Bandar Area of the Afghan northeastern Kunduz province in an attack by militants, a security source told Sputnik.

According to preliminary information, the commander and soldiers were first poisoned and then killed, the source added.

Local residents told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that Taliban militants who attacked a police post last night had killed the police commander along with five soldiers and took their weapons.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.