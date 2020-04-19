UrduPoint.com
Local Police Chief Killed In Afghanistan's Northwestern Badghis Province - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Local Police Chief Killed in Afghanistan's Northwestern Badghis Province - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) A prominent local police commander and two others were killed in the Moqor district of the Afghan northwestern Badghis province in a militant attack, the governor's spokesman, Najmuddin Burhani, told Sputnik.

The commander and his guards were killed in clashes at a security checkpoint, Burhani said, adding that three more servicemen were injured.

"The fighting started at 3.00 p.m. [10:30 GMT] and lasted for two hours. Three people, including a local police commander Mullah Saaduddin, were killed and three others wounded," the spokesman said.

Saaduddin was among the most prominent figures of the Afghan Local Police (ALP).

The Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.

