Local Police Chief Killed in Northeastern Afghanistan - Law Enforcement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The police of Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province announced Thursday the killing of one of its district chiefs.

According to Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the Takhar police chief, the chief of Bangi district, Faizur Rahman Haidari, was on his way to the Taleqan city from the district when he was attacked and killed and two of his bodyguards were injured.

The Afghan government has been squaring off against Taliban militants as the intra-Afghan talks continue in Qatar's capital of Doha.