Local Police In Pennsylvania Say No Information About Reported Death Of Gulen

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Local Police in Pennsylvania Say No Information About Reported Death of Gulen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Police in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where Fethullah Gulen has been living since 1999, told Sputnik they have no information about reports of the Turkish cleric's death.

A police spokesperson, when asked about reports of Gulen's death, said there was no information in their system to confirm those reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department and Gulen's spokesperson Alp Aslandogan have not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

On Thursday, Turkish media reported that US-based cleric Gulen had allegedly been poisoned on his estate in Pennsylvania. Gulen's fellowship denied this information and published a video of the preacher praying. However, Turkish journalists said it was a montage of previously released videos.

