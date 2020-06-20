Local Police Watchdog Killed, 2 Kids Injured in Armed Attack in Southwest Afghanistan

Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire in the 1st district of Lashkar Gah in Afghanistan's Helmand province, killing the head of the police monitoring authority and injuring two civilian children, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire in the 1st district of Lashkar Gah in Afghanistan's Helmand province, killing the head of the police monitoring authority and injuring two civilian children, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The emergency services said the children were in good condition but the official died on the way to the hospital.

In Kandahar, six Taliban militants were killed on Saturday while attacking a police checkpoint in the Jahangir Manda area of Arghistan district, Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

In Nangarhar, a bomb-laden car exploded on Saturday before reaching its target in the Momandara district, leaving no casualties but the driver, a member of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Ataullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said.