Local, regional founders showcase social entrepreneurship to advance sustainable food solutions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Saudi Green Initiative Talks (SGI Talks) on Tuesday featured a two-part series called Food for Thought, highlighting the entrepreneurial journeys of Mukuru Clean Stoves founder and chief executive Charlot Magayi and Barakah co-founder and chief executive Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud.

Both founders demonstrated how social entrepreneurship can create economically viable solutions that positively impact health and the environment. Prince Abdulaziz discussed the dual challenges of food security in Saudi Arabia, where over 75% of food is imported, and the global crisis of food waste, which contributes 10% of greenhouse-gas emissions.

He shared how Barakah, an online marketplace that enables food and beverage retailers to reduce waste by safely selling surplus food products to consumers, is pioneering solutions to address these issues. “Our position at Barakah is that innovations within the space of FoodTech and AgriTech are not luxuries, but very much necessities,” he said.

He further underscored Barakah’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “Our objective is to become a net-zero solution for all stakeholders across the value chain,” with an ambitious goal to save 10 million meals by 2025.

Magayi shared her experience developing Mukuru Clean Stoves, which tackles household air pollution, reduces burn risks, and lowers fuel consumption for impoverished families in Africa. “I designed a stove that would solve all three issues,” she said, speaking from personal experience growing up in a household where food was cooked on live fire, with firewood that takes hours to collect each day.

Her innovation enables families to use 60% less fuel while reducing household air pollution by up to 90%, creating transformative change. Designed from recycled materials and powered with mosquito repellant briquettes to reduce the spread of malaria, her stoves have avoided the emission of 930,000 tons of CO2 to date. These organizations exemplify the breadth of solutions platformed by the Saudi Green Initiative, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s goals to improve quality of life and protect the environment.

The SGI Talks run daily in the SGI Pavilion at 3pm. Tomorrow’s session, titled Eye in the Sky, will feature Ministry of Energy sustainability expert Nora Abdulaziz AlSudairy and KAPSARC principle fellow Walid Matar.