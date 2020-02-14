UrduPoint.com
Local Residents Of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Say 11 Civilians Killed In US Air Strike

Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:18 PM

Local Residents of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Say 11 Civilians Killed in US Air Strike

Eleven civilians were killed in a US air strike in the Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Eleven civilians were killed in a US air strike in the Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents told Sputnik on Friday.

Officials have not confirmed this information yet.

