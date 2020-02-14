(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Eleven civilians were killed in a US air strike in the Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents told Sputnik on Friday.

Officials have not confirmed this information yet.