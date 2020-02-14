Local Residents Of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Say 11 Civilians Killed In US Air Strike
Eleven civilians were killed in a US air strike in the Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents told Sputnik on Friday
Officials have not confirmed this information yet.