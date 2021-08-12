UrduPoint.com

Local US Embassy Staff In Kabul Unable To Seek Refuge Under Threat Of Taliban - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Local employees at the US Embassy in Kabul are unable to flee Afghanistan because the Taliban (banned in Russia) control checkpoints and the neighboring countries decline to let them enter, NBC news reported on Thursday citing a cable message from the Afghan capital to Washington.

The report said local US embassy staff face death threats from the Taliban for helping the US government occupy Afghanistan.

The US Embassy in Kabul said earlier that Americans in Afghanistan should leave immediately due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Media reported additional US troops will be deployed to Kabul to evacuate the US embassy personnel.

