Localizing Sputnik V Production in Serbia Will Ensure Vaccine Access for Balkans - Borisov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The localization of the Sputnik V vaccine production in Serbia will ensure easy access to the Russian drug not only for this country, but also for the surrounding Balkan states, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Borisov arrived in Belgrade on a working visit and held a meeting with the co-chair of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee for trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, Nenad Popovic.

"We plan to localize the production of the wonderful Russian vaccine, which has already gained weight almost all over the world due to its effectiveness and safety ... Today, we are really considering the possibility of supplying [vaccines] in the required quantity, and relevant contracts for the finished product have been concluded.

But we will definitely meet halfway in order to gradually localize the full-cycle production of this vaccine, which will ensure access to the vaccine against the plague of the 21st century not only for Serbia, but also to the neighboring Balkan countries," Borisov said after the meeting.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in January that Belgrade was expecting 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in the near future. The first batch of 2,400 doses of the vaccine was delivered to Belgrade on December 30, while another 50,000 doses were delivered on February 9. Last week. a group of Russian experts arrived in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources to set up joint production of the Russian-made vaccine, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.