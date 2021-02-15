UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Localizing Sputnik V Production In Serbia Will Ensure Vaccine Access For Balkans - Borisov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:57 PM

Localizing Sputnik V Production in Serbia Will Ensure Vaccine Access for Balkans - Borisov

The localization of the Sputnik V vaccine production in Serbia will ensure easy access to the Russian drug not only for this country, but also for the surrounding Balkan states, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The localization of the Sputnik V vaccine production in Serbia will ensure easy access to the Russian drug not only for this country, but also for the surrounding Balkan states, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Borisov arrived in Belgrade on a working visit and held a meeting with the co-chair of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee for trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, Nenad Popovic.

"We plan to localize the production of the wonderful Russian vaccine, which has already gained weight almost all over the world due to its effectiveness and safety ... Today, we are really considering the possibility of supplying [vaccines] in the required quantity, and relevant contracts for the finished product have been concluded.

But we will definitely meet halfway in order to gradually localize the full-cycle production of this vaccine, which will ensure access to the vaccine against the plague of the 21st century not only for Serbia, but also to the neighboring Balkan countries," Borisov said after the meeting.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in January that Belgrade was expecting 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in the near future. The first batch of 2,400 doses of the vaccine was delivered to Belgrade on December 30, while another 50,000 doses were delivered on February 9. Last week. a group of Russian experts arrived in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources to set up joint production of the Russian-made vaccine, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World Russia Visit Belgrade Serbia January February December All Weight

Recent Stories

Realme claims to be one of the Top 5 smartphone br ..

7 minutes ago

Competitors from 43 nationalities take part in Dub ..

11 minutes ago

Strong Snowstorm Leaves Over 1.5Mln People Without ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Yemen visits NUML

2 minutes ago

IHC attack case heard, ATC send accused lawyer to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.