Locals Fume As Lisbon's Historic Trams Become Tourist 'toy'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An age-old symbol of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon's rickety yellow trams have become such a magnet for tourists that some locals complain they can no longer grab a ride.
Lisbon began operating trams in the late 19th century to transport passengers up the steep and narrow streets criss-crossing the hilly old city.
Today's visitors travel back in time admiring the wooden flooring and old-fashioned appearance of carriages that offer spectacular views of the Tagus river and picturesque pastel-coloured buildings.
But as visitors flock to the capital in larger numbers -- almost nine million in 2023 -- some residents are growing exasperated with the effects of mass tourism.
"The tram? It's not for us anymore, it's reserved for tourists!" said Luisa Costa, a resident of the working-class neighbourhood of Mouraria who is in her 60s.
With foreign visitors cramming the carriages, Costa now waits at a stop for electric minibuses put on by the Lisbon transport company Carris for residents who take the same route.
At Martim Moniz square in central Lisbon, passengers sometimes queue for more than an hour at a tram stop on line 28, the most popular route which winds through the most photogenic spots.
Red trams aimed at tourists have also been created but are less popular due to their higher costs.
Other tram lines have been put back into service after being scrapped during the 20th century with the development of the urban bus network.
Despite the measures, "the situation keeps getting worse", said Fatima Valente, an 82-year-old pensioner.
Trams have become "a toy" for tourists to fill their Instagram stories at the expense of residents who "really need" them, journalist Fernanda Cancio wrote in the Diario de Noticias daily earlier this month.
Local associations have for years demanded a more reliable public transport system for both residents and tourists.
Carris secretary general Ema Favila Vieira conceded that reconciling the needs of tourists and residents "can be difficult" as the trams are a "much sought-after cultural facility".
Five historic tram routes currently connect Lisbon, with a sixth line equipped with longer and more modern carriages running along the river.
Recent Stories
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
More Stories From World
-
Harris joined by Obama, Springsteen at star-studded rally17 seconds ago
-
Japan PM on defensive as election prospects dim further10 minutes ago
-
Kursk residents get used to life with strikes, sirens20 minutes ago
-
'What dreams are made of': Welsh minnows TNS make European history40 minutes ago
-
Harris joined by Obama, Springsteen at star-studded rally40 minutes ago
-
Menendez brothers could be freed after prosecutor urges resentencing50 minutes ago
-
Bahamas PM says Commonwealth must seek justice for brutal history50 minutes ago
-
Colombia's Awa people resist violence, maintain 'spiritual bond' with nature1 hour ago
-
Split Gen Z: Gender divide grows in US youth vote1 hour ago
-
Commonwealth presses UK to atone for brutal past1 hour ago
-
Trump vs Harris: Competing visions for a warming world1 hour ago
-
Thunder roll past Jokic's Nuggets to open NBA campaign1 hour ago