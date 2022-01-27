UrduPoint.com

Locals In Kyrgyz Villages Evacuate Amid Border Conflict With Tajikistan - Eyewitnesses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Locals in Kyrgyz villages in the border area with Tajikistan are evacuating after a shooting between border forces of the two Central Asian countries started on Thursday, eyewitnesses told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Bishkek said that forces were put on alert over "tensions" at the border over the Tajik side unilaterally blocking the area that connects two Kyrgyz towns, Batken and Isfana. The border service later said that the Tajik side used mortars and grenade launchers during a skirmish.

"There is an evacuation from the Samarkandyk region to the village of Ravat. Only women and children are being evacuated. The men remain," the eyewitness said.

