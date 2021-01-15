MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Indonesian research vessel "Baruna Jaya" has discovered a suspected location of the cockpit voice recorder of the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed on January 9, Indonesia's media reported on Friday.

On Tuesday, media reported that those involved in the search operation had found one out of the plane's two black boxes, without specifying whether it was a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

According to the Antara news agency, the suspected location of the second black box, which is the cockpit voice recorder, was detected on Thursday, but the search for the device with an undersea robot is still underway.

Domestic flight SJY182 disappeared off radars minutes after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 fell into the water near the Laki island just north of Java with 56 passengers and six crew members on board.