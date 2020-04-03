Locations Defined for Russian Experts' COVID-19 Assistance in Serbia - Defense Ministry

Russian and Serbian experts have discussed the engagement of Russian medical experts, arriving in the country to assist the fight against the coronavirus, and have agreed that they will operate in areas with unfavorable epidemiological situation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian and Serbian experts have discussed the engagement of Russian medical experts, arriving in the country to assist the fight against the coronavirus, and have agreed that they will operate in areas with unfavorable epidemiological situation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The first meeting of Russian and Serbian military experts was held at the Batajnica air base, located 20 kilometers [12.4 miles] to the north-west of Belgrade, under supervision of Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin. They focused on defining the possible areas of deployment of the Russian assistance arriving in Serbia," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It has been decided, following consultations, that Russian medical experts will be working in areas with the most difficult epidemiological situation: Belgrade, Cuprija, Valjevo, Novi sad, Nis, Kragujevac and Kikinda.

"Experts from the Russian Defense Ministry's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops may be engaged in the disinfection of a military town ... where coronavirus cases have been registered among Serbian military," the ministry went on to say.