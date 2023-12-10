Lock-up shares worth 35.21 bln yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Lock-up shares worth around 35.21 billion Yuan (about 4.95 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.

From Dec. 11 to 15, lock-up shares of 68 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on Dec. 8, the previous trading day.

China's stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.