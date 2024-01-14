Lock-up Shares Worth About 56.95 Bln Yuan To Become Tradable In China
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) -- Lock-up shares worth around 56.95 billion Yuan (about 8.02 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.
From Jan. 15 to 19, lock-up shares of 58 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on Jan. 12, the previous trading day.
China's stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.
