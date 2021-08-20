Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spike - New South Wales Premier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Friday that the lockdown in the NSW capital of Sydney would be prolonged, with new restrictions introduced after daily tally exceeded 600 new infections for the third consecutive day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Friday that the lockdown in the NSW capital of Sydney would be prolonged, with new restrictions introduced after daily tally exceeded 600 new infections for the third consecutive day.

On Monday, some 18,000 police officers and 800 soldiers were patrolling the streets of Sydney to guard against infringements of COVID-19 lockdown.

"From Monday at midnight, the Greater Sydney lockdown will be extended until the end of September.

.. For rural and regional communities the lockdown is going to last until at least August 28... From Monday at midnight, unless you go exercising, masks should be worn outdoors everywhere across New South Wales," Berejiklian stated.

A curfew will be also introduced in Sydney's west and south-west, the premier added.

On Friday, 642 new cases and 4 deaths of COVID-19 were registered in NSW, despite the 80% vaccination rate.