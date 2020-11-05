Lockdown, Fear of Violence Define Voters' Choice in US Election - Ex-Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The issues related to the lockdown, law and order, as well as street violence, were among defining voters' choice in the US presidential election, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has so far has secured 264 electoral votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump has just 214, as Fox news has projected based on official results. The tally leaves Biden one state away from winning the presidency as of late on Wednesday night. The be declared the winner, 270 electoral votes are required.

"First of all, I think, the lockdown, and the lockdown crushing the economy, what was a booming economy. That was the number one thing because President Trump had achieved the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic and extremely low white unemployment," Black said when asked about the main factors that defined the choice of the voters.

The former lawmaker believes that law and order were also very important to the voters.

"There are a lot of people who were threatened by the violence in the street and so that was an issue.

I think there was a general feeling of fear because of the violence in the streets. There were a lot of young women who were buying guns for the first time to protect themselves," he said.

Speaking about Donald Trump, Black noted that there is some frustration among some people about his style.

"They don't like the constant level of friction. He's very combative with his enemies. And there are some people who would prefer to not have to worry so much about what's going on and not to hear about it and so I think to some extent that that takes some votes away from President Trump," he said.

With regards to Joe Biden, Black noted the matter with fracking in Pennsylvania.

"He went back and forth about whether he would allow for fracking. Then he started talking about the new green deal and how he would stop the use of all fossil fuels in Pennsylvania - produce coal, oil and natural gas - all of those fossil fuels very important to Pennsylvania. So, I think he hurt himself there," he said.

On Tuesday, Americans cast their votes in the presidential election. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the ballots were still being counted.