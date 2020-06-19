UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Forces Irish Paralympic Hopeful To Tread-mill Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water

In his suburban driveway in the west of Ireland, blind triathlete Leo Hynes clambers into a box of water, straps himself to a bungee cord and starts to swim -- going nowhere, but going fast

Tuam, Ireland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :In his suburban driveway in the west of Ireland, blind triathlete Leo Hynes clambers into a box of water, straps himself to a bungee cord and starts to swim -- going nowhere, but going fast.

During coronavirus lockdown, the aspiring paralympian has been unable to train as usual for the now-delayed Tokyo games.

Instead he has been finessing his breaststroke in a homemade "treadmill pool" where he is held in place by elastic cords.

"When I'm swimming in it the resistance is actually pulling me back," the 48 year-old told.

"I'm going nowhere -- I'm going as fast as I can but I'm not going anywhere," added Hynes, who has been legally blind as a result of macular degeneration since 2015.

- Lockdown training - Ireland has so far suffered 1,714 deaths from the coronavirus.

Recorded deaths peaked at 77 in a single day in April but in recent weeks the daily toll has dropped to single-digits and the Republic has enjoyed the relief of days with zero deaths.

The nation is now leaving lockdown -- in place since March 28 -- at an accelerated pace.

Earlier this month, prime minister Leo Varadkar allowed elite sports training facilities to reopen and outdoor sessions to resume.

"Over the last few months, fear has exerted a kind of gravity pulling us down, but now we find there is hope lifting us up again," he said.

But social distancing rules still weigh down Hynes' training schedule, as he bids to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which have been pushed back to August next year.

Ireland's health authorities recommend maintaining a two-metre distance from others, forbidding Hynes from training as he usually would, tied to a seeing-eye guide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Water Leo Guide Tokyo Ireland March April August 2015 National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

42 seconds ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 hours ago

No disagreements among members over EU borrowing f ..

44 seconds ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.