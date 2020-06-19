Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water

In his suburban driveway in the west of Ireland, blind triathlete Leo Hynes clambers into a box of water, straps himself to a bungee cord and starts to swim -- going nowhere, but going fast

During coronavirus lockdown, the aspiring paralympian has been unable to train as usual for the now-delayed Tokyo games.

Instead he has been finessing his breaststroke in a homemade "treadmill pool" where he is held in place by elastic cords.

"When I'm swimming in it the resistance is actually pulling me back," the 48 year-old told.

"I'm going nowhere -- I'm going as fast as I can but I'm not going anywhere," added Hynes, who has been legally blind as a result of macular degeneration since 2015.

- Lockdown training - Ireland has so far suffered 1,714 deaths from the coronavirus.

Recorded deaths peaked at 77 in a single day in April but in recent weeks the daily toll has dropped to single-digits and the Republic has enjoyed the relief of days with zero deaths.

The nation is now leaving lockdown -- in place since March 28 -- at an accelerated pace.

Earlier this month, prime minister Leo Varadkar allowed elite sports training facilities to reopen and outdoor sessions to resume.

"Over the last few months, fear has exerted a kind of gravity pulling us down, but now we find there is hope lifting us up again," he said.

But social distancing rules still weigh down Hynes' training schedule, as he bids to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which have been pushed back to August next year.

Ireland's health authorities recommend maintaining a two-metre distance from others, forbidding Hynes from training as he usually would, tied to a seeing-eye guide.