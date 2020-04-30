Lockdown in Bolivia to Be Extended Until May 10 - President

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The lockdown in Bolivia will be extended until May 10, after which the regions will be able to make decisions to partially lift it, the country's interim president, Jeanine Anez said on state tv.

"We will keep the quarantine on current terms until May 10. From May 11 we will move on to a new form," she said.

A total of 1,053 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Bolivia, 55 people have died, 110 have recovered.