Lockdown Lifted at Military Base Near US Capital, Suspect Detained - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The lockdown at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the US capital has been lifted with the armed suspect detained, authorities at the facility said on Friday.

"Authorities have responded to the scene, and the threat of an armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has been cleared," the authorities said.

"The individual was detained and will be transferred to Metropolitan Police Department custody. First responders are still assessing the situation."