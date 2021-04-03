Lockdown Lifted at US Capitol After Attack, Area Around Crime Scene Restricted - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The lockdown at the US Capitol has been lifted following an attack that left both a police officer and the suspect dead, but the area around the crime scene remains restricted, US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday.

"The USCP has cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the US Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should follow police direction," Capitol Police said in a statement.