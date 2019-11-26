Lockdown Lifted at White House, US Capitol After Scare Over Unresponsive Plane - Reports

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A lockdown has been lifted at the White House and US Capitol after police and fighter jets were scrambled in reaction to an unresponsive aircraft, local media reports said on Tuesday.

NBC news reported that the temporary lockdown was lifted at both the White House and the US Capitol after both were briefly shut down as the North American Aerospace Defense Command deployed fighter jets to intercept the unresponsive aircraft.

"We have tasked aircraft to respond. More details to follow," the North American Aerospace Defense Command said via Twitter.

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that several streets near the White House remained closed following the incident.

