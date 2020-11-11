UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Measures Will Not Disappear Despite COVID-19 Vaccine - EU Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:47 PM

COVID-19 will not disappear after an introduction of a vaccine that is why limitations to stop the disease from spreading will remain in place, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) COVID-19 will not disappear after an introduction of a vaccine that is why limitations to stop the disease from spreading will remain in place, EU Health and food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNtech announced that their vaccine against COVID-19 was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease, according to an interim analysis.

"Even when we have a safe and effective vaccine this will not be a silver bullet that will change and make COVID-19 disappear overnight," Kyriakides said.

The commissar has added that people have grown tired of measures to counteract the virus that undermine everyday life, but they will have to be followed for some time even after a vaccine is introduced.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall many European countries reintroduced lockdown measures, similar to those imposed in spring.

More Stories From World

