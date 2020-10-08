Lockdowns That Succeed Containing Epidemic May Lead to Faster Economic Recovery - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Effective lockdown measures that successfully contain an epidemic like the novel coronavirus outbreak may lead to a faster economic recovery, the International Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"The effectiveness of lockdowns in reducing infections suggests that lockdowns may pave the way to a faster economic recovery if they succeed in containing the epidemic and thus limit the extent of voluntary social distancing," the IMF said.

The IMF also said it anticipates the short-term economic costs of lockdowns could be compensated by stronger medium-term growth and the strict measures may lead to positive effects for the economy.

"This is an important area for future research," the IMF said.

The IMF urged policymakers to pursue other alternative measures, such as contact tracing, promoting mask wearing and encouraging people to work from home to mitigate risks as such measures could have lower short-term economic costs than lockdowns.

"As the understanding of the virus transmission improves, countries may also be able to deploy targeted measures rather than blunt lockdowns, for example by focusing on protecting vulnerable people and restricting large indoor gatherings," the IMF said.

The IMF called on local authorities to act decisively to ensure the lockdowns' effectiveness.

"Lockdowns must be sufficiently stringent to reduce infections significantly," the IMF said.