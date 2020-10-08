UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdowns That Succeed Containing Epidemic May Lead To Faster Economic Recovery - IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Lockdowns That Succeed Containing Epidemic May Lead to Faster Economic Recovery - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Effective lockdown measures that successfully contain an epidemic like the novel coronavirus outbreak may lead to a faster economic recovery, the International Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"The effectiveness of lockdowns in reducing infections suggests that lockdowns may pave the way to a faster economic recovery if they succeed in containing the epidemic and thus limit the extent of voluntary social distancing," the IMF said.

The IMF also said it anticipates the short-term economic costs of lockdowns could be compensated by stronger medium-term growth and the strict measures may lead to positive effects for the economy.

"This is an important area for future research," the IMF said.

The IMF urged policymakers to pursue other alternative measures, such as contact tracing, promoting mask wearing and encouraging people to work from home to mitigate risks as such measures could have lower short-term economic costs than lockdowns.

"As the understanding of the virus transmission improves, countries may also be able to deploy targeted measures rather than blunt lockdowns, for example by focusing on protecting vulnerable people and restricting large indoor gatherings," the IMF said.

The IMF called on local authorities to act decisively to ensure the lockdowns' effectiveness.

"Lockdowns must be sufficiently stringent to reduce infections significantly," the IMF said.

Related Topics

IMF Lead May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

27 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

42 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.