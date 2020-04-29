UrduPoint.com
Locked-down Spaniards Embrace Home Workouts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

Spaniards have snapped up exercise equipment online and turned to detergent bottles, umbrellas and other household items to keep up their exercise routines during one of world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns which is about to be eased

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Spaniards have snapped up exercise equipment online and turned to detergent bottles, umbrellas and other household items to keep up their exercise routines during one of world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns which is about to be eased.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed Tuesday that for the first time in seven weeks people will as of this weekend be allowed out to exercise on their own as part of plans to gradually lift restrictions on movement.

Faced with one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19, Spain shut down public life on March 14 with people allowed to leave the house to buy food, medicine, briefly walk the dog and go to work if telecommuting is not possible.

Unlike in other European nations, no exception was made for exercise.

The strict lockdown sparked a rush in the nation of around 47 million people to buy home excercise equipment online, leading to depleted stocks.

Demand for stationary bikes jumped 453 percent during the first four days of the lockdown while orders of free weights soared 211 percent, according to price-comparison shopping service Idealo.

That forced fitness buffs without home exercise equipment to come up with creative ways to keep up their routines.

Ivan Lopez, a 45-year-old Madrid high school teacher, said he has been using two-kilo bottles of detergent as free-weights instead of going to the gym.

He belongs to a running group that used to train weekly in Madrid's Retiro park but has now been gathering on the increasingly popular Zoom video app for workout sessions that involve using umbrellas to do lunges.

"It's very motivating because we can see each other, talk. We completely disconnect from reality, which is very complicated at the moment," said Lopez.

Others have posted videos of themselves on social media doing push-ups wearing a backpack loaded with books or a toddler on their back for added weight.

