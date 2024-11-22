Open Menu

Locked Out: Ireland's Housing Problem Hits Home At Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Locked out: Ireland's housing problem hits home at election

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Every week Martin Leahy, a musician recently evicted from his rental accommodation, stands outside the Irish parliament and sings an angry protest song, "Everyone Should Have a Home!"

Leahy's plight is a fragment of intractable housing and homelessness crises that have dominated election campaigning as Ireland prepares to vote on November 29.

"I'm now a member of Ireland's hidden homeless," Leahy told AFP during a break from belting out his composition on loop for an hour, pausing only to chat to passers-by.

The 48-year-old guitarist had to leave his long-term rental accommodation in the southern city of Cork this month after his landlord sold the property.

Now staying with a friend, he is pessimistic about his future.

"There is a lack of availability and rents are too high, I'm priced out of the market," said Leahy, who carries a placard reading "#HousingCrisis" along with his instrument.

Softly spoken but determined, Leahy has travelled from Cork to the parliament every Thursday -- a protest pilgrimage he hopes is hitting home in the corridors of power.

"Irish people should not accept this as being a normal part of life here," he said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Parliament Vote Cork Reading Ireland November Market From Housing

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World