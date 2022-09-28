Lockheed Awards $115Bln Contract to Produce Scarce Parts for F-35 Jet Program - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $115 billion contract to produce scarce parts for the F-35 Lightning II jet program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $115,351,997 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract," the release said on Tuesday.

"This contract provides diminishing manufacturing sources parts for F-35 Lightning II program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-US Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers."

The F-35 program has experienced sourcing shortage issues of certain parts for the aircraft since 2019, the response said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Defense suspended deliveries of new F-35 jets for the US armed forces after learning that a magnet in its engine was manufactured with unauthorized material from China.