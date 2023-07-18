Open Menu

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration Of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Company's Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Company's Work

Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said on Tuesday that he is not convinced the duration of the Ukraine conflict will affect the long-term prospects of its missiles and fire control (MSC) business

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said on Tuesday that he is not convinced the duration of the Ukraine conflict will affect the long-term prospects of its missiles and fire control (MSC) business.

"I'm not convinced that the duration of that Ukraine war, which we hope is very short, will affect our long-term prospects for MSC," Taiclet said.

Taiclet further said that the lessons from the Ukraine war will remain for many years, including that great power conflict is not gone from the world.

Moreover, Taiclet said the Ukraine conflict has unveiled some issues and weaknesses for the US national defense enterprise more broadly.

Taiclet also noted that the United States currently plans to spend $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine.

Many of those munitions are going to be upgraded to capability that Lockheed Martin can produce today, Taiclet added.

Related Topics

Fire World Business Ukraine Enterprise United States From Billion

Recent Stories

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakis ..

UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengu ..

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

7 minutes ago
 Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via af ..

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

7 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

9 minutes ago
ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

11 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

13 minutes ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

13 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

14 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World