WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said on Tuesday that he is not convinced the duration of the Ukraine conflict will affect the long-term prospects of its missiles and fire control (MSC) business.

"I'm not convinced that the duration of that Ukraine war, which we hope is very short, will affect our long-term prospects for MSC," Taiclet said.

Taiclet further said that the lessons from the Ukraine war will remain for many years, including that great power conflict is not gone from the world.

Moreover, Taiclet said the Ukraine conflict has unveiled some issues and weaknesses for the US national defense enterprise more broadly.

Taiclet also noted that the United States currently plans to spend $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine.

Many of those munitions are going to be upgraded to capability that Lockheed Martin can produce today, Taiclet added.