Lockheed Gets $15Bln Contract to Upgrade C-130J Transport Airplanes - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a $15 billion US Air Force contract to upgrade the C-130J Hercules military airlift transport for another generation of active service, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Marietta, Georgia has been awarded a $15 billion ...contract for C-130J development, integration, retrofit and production activities for all C-130J variants," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department explained that the contract provides flexibility to accommodate the broad enterprise of activities associated with the C-130J program.

Work on the contract will be performed over the next decade in Marietta in the US state of Georgia and is expected to be completed by July 16, 2030 and will also include Foreign Military Sales, the release added.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft and is a comprehensive update of the C=130 Hercules with new engines, flight deck, and other systems. At least 400 C-130J aircraft have been delivered to 17 other nations, according to published reports.