Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Join in Bid For Next Missile Interceptor Contract - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne have joined forces offering a joint proposal for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Lockheed said in a news release on Friday.

"Lockheed Martin is offering an interceptor designed from the ground up as an all-up-round to address all elements of environmental survivability from day one," the release said. "Our partner Aerojet Rocketdyne will power our Primary propulsion to address all US Northern Command challenges to last for decades."

Lockheed's Missile Defense Programs Vice President Sarah Reeves said it was vital to further develop the evolution of the US Ground-Based Micourse Defense (GMD) system to defend the US homeland.

"We support the MDA's vision for NGI, particularly in light of the Redesigned Kill Vehicle termination and a fast-moving threat environment," Reeves said in the release.

Aerojet Rocketdyne had provided propulsion on the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system since its inception and is now evolving its propulsion technologies to improve performance, company CEO and president Eileen Drake said in the release.