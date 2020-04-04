Lockheed Martin Battles COVID-19 by Hiring 1,000 Employees in Past 2 Weeks - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin's strategy to weather the coronavirus crisis includes hiring new employees, doubling early payments of invoices from suppliers and beginning production of face shields, Chairman Marillyn Hewson said in a press release on Friday.

"In addition to continuing to support our key government customers, we recognize that providing jobs during this period of economic downturn is also critically important. We are committed to continue hiring during this crisis and have added close to 1,000 new employees over the past two weeks in addition to advertising for 5,000 open positions," Hewson said.

To continue supporting the small businesses and supply chain providers that power the US defense industrial base, the company also doubled a previous a previous commitment of $53 million in accelerated payments to suppliers to $106 million, Hewson added.

In addition, the company donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and initiated production of face shields, Hewson said.