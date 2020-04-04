UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Battles COVID-19 By Hiring 1,000 Employees In Past 2 Weeks - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Battles COVID-19 by Hiring 1,000 Employees in Past 2 Weeks - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin's strategy to weather the coronavirus crisis includes hiring new employees, doubling early payments of invoices from suppliers and beginning production of face shields, Chairman Marillyn Hewson said in a press release on Friday.

"In addition to continuing to support our key government customers, we recognize that providing jobs during this period of economic downturn is also critically important. We are committed to continue hiring during this crisis and have added close to 1,000 new employees over the past two weeks in addition to advertising for 5,000 open positions," Hewson said.

To continue supporting the small businesses and supply chain providers that power the US defense industrial base, the company also doubled a previous a previous commitment of $53 million in accelerated payments to suppliers to $106 million, Hewson added.

In addition, the company donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and initiated production of face shields, Hewson said.

Related Topics

Weather Company From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

1 hour ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

32 minutes ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

32 minutes ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

32 minutes ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.