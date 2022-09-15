Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to Pentagon - Statement

Lockheed Martin announced in a release on Thursday that it has handed over to the US Defense Department the most powerful laser it has ever built that is capable of generating 300 kilowatts (300Kw) of power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Lockheed Martin announced in a release on Thursday that it has handed over to the US Defense Department the most powerful laser it has ever built that is capable of generating 300 kilowatts (300Kw) of power.

"Lockheed Martin delivered to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering OUSD (R&E) a new benchmark: a tactically-relevant electric 300kW-class laser, the most powerful laser that Lockheed Martin has produced to date," the release said.

The new laser is ready to integrate with the Defense Department's demonstration efforts, including the US Army's Indirect Fires Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) Demonstrator laser weapon system, the release said.

"The OUSD (R&E) selected Lockheed Martin in 2019 to scale its spectral beam combined high energy laser architecture to the 300 kW-class level as part of the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI) and the team recently achieved that milestone ahead of schedule," the release added.

Lockheed Martin has increased the power and efficiency and reduced the weight and volume of continuous-wave high energy lasers thereby also reducing risk for future fielding efforts of high power laser weapon systems, according to the release.